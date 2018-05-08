Jeevan, Lopez end runner-up in Savannah

India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his Spanish partner Enrique Lopez Perez settled for their second successive runner-up finish after losing the final of the Savannah Challenger to Luke Bambridge and Akira Santillan



Representational picture

The third seeded Indo-Spanish pair lost 2-6 2-6 to the unseeded Briton-Australia pair in the summit clash of the USD 75000 event in Georgia, US. In the previous event at Tallahssee, Jeevan and Lopez Perez had lost the final to Robert Galloway and Denis Kudla. The left-handed Jeevan was playing his fourth final of the season, winning the Dallas event and ending runner-up at Lille.

