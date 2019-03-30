Jeevlaga: Swwapnil Joshi and Amruta Khanvilkar team up for an unconventional love story

regional-cinema

The duo plays a married couple in Jeevalaga, which, Swwapnil Joshi tells mid-day, is an unconventional love story

Swwapnil Joshi and Amruta Khanvilkar

Their chemistry in the 2015 Marathi venture, Welcome Zindagi won fans over. And now, Swwapnil Joshi and Amruta Khanvilkar are set to team up again for an upcoming Marathi show.

The duo plays a married couple in Jeevalaga, which, Joshi tells mid-day, "begins where every love story ends." He adds, "It's an unconventional love story of accepting someone and loving them for who they are, and also aspiring for their happiness."

Jeevlaga, a new television serial will start on STAR PRAVAH. The leading star of Marathi cinema Swwapnil Joshi and Siddharth Chandekar are back to television after seven and nine years respectively. Amruta Khanvilkar will also be a part of this show. Madhura Deshpande too will be seen in a different avatar in this show.

The show will explore the different shades of relationships. Conceptualised by Satish Rajwade, the storyline is inspired by the events in Dr Chandrashekhar Phansalkar's life. The show is produced by Vidyadhar Pathare, written by Parag Kulkarni and directed by Umesh Namjoshi.

Watch the serial promo here:

