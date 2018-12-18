Jeff Bridges to get Cecil B. DeMille Award

bollywood

Jeff Bridges has starred in legendary films like The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, True Grit and The Fabulous Baker Boys

Actor Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 76th Golden Globes on January 6, 2019. Bridges has starred in legendary films like "The Big Lebowski", "Crazy Heart", "True Grit" and "The Fabulous Baker Boys". "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges," HFPA president Meher Tatna said in a statement to variety.com.

"Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating ‘the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards." Bridges' first Golden Globe nomination came in 1984 for best actor in "Starman". Seven years later he received his second Golden Globe nomination for his performance in "The Fisher King". In 2001, he received another Golden Globe nomination for his role in "The Contender".

In 2017, he received another Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor as a retiring Texas Ranger in "Hell or High Water". Chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors, the Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.

Honorees over the decades include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

