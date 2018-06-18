Jeff Goldblum game for The Fly sequel

The Fly follows an eccentric scientist (Jeff Goldblum) who transforms into a human/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes wrong

Actor Jeff Goldblum says he is up for The Fly sequel if the makers let him play the grandson of his iconic character, Seth Brundle.

In the 1986 movie, Goldblum's character became a mutant and the actor said there is no other way for him to join the sequel if it even happens.

"I don't think my character would be involved because, of course, I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy," Goldblum told Bloody Disgusting. "But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways! "Who knows, I don't know but (director) David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I'd like to work with him again, I'll tell you that," he added.

The Fly follows an eccentric scientist (Goldblum) who transforms into a human/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes wrong.

