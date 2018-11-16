Jeffrey Dean Morgan slams Armie Hammer for criticising Stan Lee tributes

hollywood

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has slammed actor Armie Hammer who had questioned the celebrities on the way they honoured comic book legend Stan Lee

Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has slammed actor Armie Hammer who had questioned the celebrities on the way they honoured comic book legend Stan Lee. Lee, who revolutionized pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes characters such as Spider-Man, Thor and The Hulk, died early Monday at the age of 95.

Hammer, 32, in a now-deleted tweet, had disapproved the culture of posting selfies to commemorate the departed soul. "So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee' no better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself,' he had tweeted.

Morgan posted a reply to Hammer, saying, "Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself. You sound like a real a**hat. The 52-year-old actor has since deleted his reply.

Among the big Marvel names who paid tribute to Stan Lee include "Captain America" actor Chris Evans, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds, Letitia Wright from "Black Panther", "X-Men" star Hugh Jackman, "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr, and "Avengers Assemble" director Joss Whedon.

