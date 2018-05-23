Jeffrey Tambor apologised to Arrested Development cast for 'distraction' over sexual misconduct clai

Jeffrey Tambor has denied accusations that he sexually harassed his former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent co-star Trace Lysette, but recently acknowledged that "lines got blurred" between them

Veteran actor Jeffrey Tambor has said that he apologised to his Arrested Development co-stars after the sexual misconduct scandal that plagued his other show, Amazon Prime Video's Transparent. Tambor has denied accusations that he sexually harassed his former assistant Van Barnes and Transparent co-star Trace Lysette, but recently acknowledged that "lines got blurred" between them.

Amazon fired Tambor from his Emmy-winning role as trans woman Maura Pfefferman following an internal investigation. Streaming giant Netflix, however, has teamed up with the actor for the next season of "Arrested Development". The cast of the series recently appeared on Entertainment Weekly Radio, where Tambor said he had reached out to his castmates months ago to apologise for dragging them into his personal issues.

"I sent an email around and said an apology to these people I love so much for the distraction, and you'll be asked questions, and things like that. I gave a rather in-depth interview to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'm no longer playing Maura, I'm going to miss her very much, I'm going to miss that cast that I love so much, and I wish them all the best. But I'm here now as a fan of this wonderful, wonderful group. I'm a little nervous, but I am so excited about this ¿ and such a fan of these people ¿ it is our best season, and these actors just knock it out of the park," Tambor said.

