Jemimah Rodrigues slams unbeaten 112 in English T20 League
Rodrigues's ton was laced with 17 fours and a six
Jemimah Rodrigues
Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 112 as Yorkshire Diamonds registered a thrilling last-ball win over Southern Vipers in a Women's Super League T20 match at York Cricket Club in Yorkshire on Sunday.
Yorkshire Diamonds chased down the massive 185-run target with four wickets in hand.
