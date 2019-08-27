Jemimah Rodrigues slams unbeaten 112 in English T20 League

cricket

Rodrigues's ton was laced with 17 fours and a six

Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 112 as Yorkshire Diamonds registered a thrilling last-ball win over Southern Vipers in a Women's Super League T20 match at York Cricket Club in Yorkshire on Sunday.



Rodrigues's ton was laced with 17 fours and a six.

Yorkshire Diamonds chased down the massive 185-run target with four wickets in hand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates