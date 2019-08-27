Search

Jemimah Rodrigues slams unbeaten 112 in English T20 League

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 12:26 IST | A correspondent

Rodrigues's ton was laced with 17 fours and a six

Jemimah Rodrigues slams unbeaten 112 in English T20 League
Jemimah Rodrigues

Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 112 as Yorkshire Diamonds registered a thrilling last-ball win over Southern Vipers in a Women's Super League T20 match at York Cricket Club in Yorkshire on Sunday.

Rodrigues's ton was laced with 17 fours and a six.

Yorkshire Diamonds chased down the massive 185-run target with four wickets in hand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

cricket newssports news

Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery Of The Day
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51