Jenna Dewan: Friendship with Channing Tatum will never change

Actress Jenna Dewan says she and her former husband Channing Tatum have been "great friends", and that will never change despite their split. In an interview to Vegas magazine, Dewan has opened up about her split from Tatum after almost nine years of marriage, reported elle.com.

"We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met (on the set of 'Step Up' in 2005), it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we're really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what," Dewan said.

The former couple has remained amicable since announcing their split and have continued spending time with their four-year-old daughter Everly. They announced their split on April 2. Dewan has seen her own parents split too.

"My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, (my mother) had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom," she said, adding that moving a lot as a child "completely informed my life (and) personality in very positive ways".

