Jenna Dewan lived with Peruvian tribe to heal

Jenna Dewan has penned the book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day about her "personal" experiences in Peru and said that she found the whole process very "cathartic"

Jenna Dewan

Actress Jenna Dewan has said that she lived in Peru with a tribe for two weeks to "heal" after her split from actor Channing Tatum. "It's no secret I had, like, a very intense year and a lot of change. I'm a hippie at heart. I'm sort of a seeker. I sort of like to do practices and rituals and things that sort of connect me to something greater than myself, like bigger than myself," Dewan said.

She added: "Through that, I used a lot of those sort of techniques to help me through change and crazy year." She has penned the book Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day about her "personal" experiences in Peru and said that she found the whole process very "cathartic", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "There's a lot of personal stories, there's a lot that I go into. I went to Peru, I lived there for two weeks with this tribe. I've always been that type of person."

On writing the book, which is released in October, she said: "It was really cathartic and actually fun to write this." Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from the Magic Mike XL star Tatum last October, after almost nine years of marriage. The former couple confirmed their split in April last year.

