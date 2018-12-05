Jenna Dewan opens up about split with Channing Tatum: I let myself cry

hollywood

Jenna Dewan threw light on her new phase in life and how she dealt with the repercussions of splitting from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan. Picture courtesy/Jenna Dewan's Instagram account

It's been nearly nine months since Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum called it quits. While the couple seems to have moved on in their respective lives, Jenna said she allowed herself to 'grieve' during the rough phases. Jenna, who turned cover girl for Cosmopolitan magazine's January edition, threw light on her new phase in life and how she dealt with the repercussions of splitting from Tatum.

"People are like, 'How do you get through this?' I didn't run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming," she said during the interview.

Acknowledging the fan following that the duo enjoyed while they were together, Jenna said: "We'd been a beloved couple for a long time. I was in Berlin and people were like, 'We love your Lip Sync Battle!' I was like, oh my god. You mean the time when I humped my husband-at-the-time¿s face? I'm so glad that's my calling card." However, splitting up from her husband of nine years has not let her faith in love fade. "I do believe in love still, but I also believe it begins with really digging deep and learning how to love yourself. And then I think you sort of transmute that out to attract the right partner. I think that people who are meant to be sort of find each other," she told the tabloid.

Dewan and Tatum met in the year 2006 on the sets of 'Step Up', and were inseparable ever since. However, in April this year, the couple announced their separation, and six months later, filed for divorce officially. While Jenna has been linked to musician Steve Kazee and Tatum to singer Jessie J, the duo has, time and again, asserted that they are going to be dedicated parents to their five-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.

