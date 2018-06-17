Jennie Garth responds to husband's divorce filing

The actress, who took Abrams' last name after the two exchanged vows and became Garth Abrams, also requested the court to restore her maiden name. Abrams filed for divorce in April

Picture courtesy/Jennie Garth Instagram account

Actress Jennie Garth has filed a response to her estranged husband Dave Abrams divorce filing. Garth, 46, filed the response on Thursday in Los Angeles County citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to court documents obtained by people.com. Their date of separation is listed as August 29, 2017, reports people.com.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star also asked the court to terminate any ability Abrams, 37, might have of requesting spousal support. The star said he should not be able to make a claim as he signed a prenuptial agreement just before they got married in July 2015.

The actress, who took Abrams' last name after the two exchanged vows and became Garth Abrams, also requested the court to restore her maiden name. Abrams filed for divorce in April. The two met in 2014 on a blind date. They got engaged in March 2015 and tied the knot that July at her six-acre ranch home in Los Olivos, California.

