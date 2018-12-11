Jennifer Aniston likes watching TV naked

hollywood

Jennifer Aniston played a round of 'Burning Questions' during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she is a fan of watching TV nude. Aniston played a round of 'Burning Questions' during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, dailymail.co.uk reported on Monday.

For the Q-and-A game, celebrity guests sit down with DeGeneres and the two have to give an honest answer and then hit a big red button in front of them. When asked "what was the weirdest thing you ever did to make money?", Aniston said: "I cut hair in the ninth grade and made $10 a haircut."

In one of the more personal questions, the host asked: "Besides making love, showering, or swimming, what is something you've enjoyed doing naked?" The 49-year old actress said she was a fan of watching TV nude, which seemed to surprise the host.

"You watch TV naked?" DeGeneres asked. "Is that weird?" Aniston asked. "I mean at night, you get into bed, and you watch TV!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever