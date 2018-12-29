Jennifer Aniston loves spoiling her godchildren

hollywood

Jennifer Aniston does not like to give advice to the children as she feels they have been raised the right way, reported femalefirst.co.uk

Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she loves spoiling her godchildren with candies and lots of love. She is godmother to her friends' children including her former "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox's daughter.

Aniston does not like to give advice to the children as she feels they have been raised the right way, reported femalefirst.co.uk. She said: "They are really extraordinary kids, they are all products of my girlfriends, who are women whom I've been in love with for 25, sometimes 30 years, who have brought them up the right way.

"I don't give them advice because I don't need to. I don't really give them anything except candy and a lot, a lot of love." The "Dumplin" star also shared that none of her godchildren view her as a glamourous figure. "Me - glamourous? This takes a couple of hours to do. They don't know me as a glamourous person at all.

"They come over on the weekend -- we call it Sunday Fun Day and it's sort of a fun, magical place for them to visit. It's all sweatpants, jeans and flip-flops," she added.

