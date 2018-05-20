Jennifer Aniston plays lesbian President of US

Tig Notaro will be playing Jennifer Aniston's wife in the Netflix series



Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has been tapped to star as a fictional lesbian President of the United States in the upcoming political comedy First Ladies. According to reports, Tig Notaro will be playing Aniston's wife in the Netflix series.

The story of the show follows America's first female president (Aniston) and her wife, the first lady (Notaro), moving into the White House, to prove that behind every great woman, is another great woman.

