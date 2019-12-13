Jennifer Aniston shares adorable throwback 'beanie baby' photo

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram picture with a beanie is sure to give you childhood nostalgia.

The 50-year-old actor, who famously joined Instagram two months ago, shared a super sweet childhood picture of self on Thursday (local time). In the picture, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window. Aniston's adorable picture's caption read, "California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)." She added the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.

The childhood picture of the superstar received 1 million likes in just a few hours of the post. Her 'Friends' pals couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the adorable picture.

American actor Kate Hudson commented, "Oh sweet girl" along with a smiling emoji. Actor Laura Dern wrote, "Come ON you cutie." While writer Erin Foster simply wrote "Omg" along with a broken heart emoji.

Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro.

