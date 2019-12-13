MENU
Jennifer Aniston shares adorable throwback 'beanie baby' photo

Updated: Dec 13, 2019, 15:20 IST

Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Actor Jennifer Aniston's latest Instagram picture with a beanie is sure to give you childhood nostalgia.

The 50-year-old actor, who famously joined Instagram two months ago, shared a super sweet childhood picture of self on Thursday (local time). In the picture, a young Aniston can be seen sporting a beanie cap while looking out of a window. Aniston's adorable picture's caption read, "California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow)." She added the prayer, snowman, and snowflake emojis, along with the hashtag #TBT.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

California beanie baby ( I'm sure I was wishing for snow ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼âÂÂï¸ÂâÂÂï¸Â) #TBT

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) onDec 12, 2019 at 9:23am PST

The childhood picture of the superstar received 1 million likes in just a few hours of the post. Her 'Friends' pals couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the adorable picture.

American actor Kate Hudson commented, "Oh sweet girl" along with a smiling emoji. Actor Laura Dern wrote, "Come ON you cutie." While writer Erin Foster simply wrote "Omg" along with a broken heart emoji.

Ever since she joined Instagram, Aniston has been sharing selfies and behind-the-scenes snaps, proving that she's become an Instagram pro.

