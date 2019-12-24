Jennifer Aniston shares holiday picture with Rita Wilson

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jennifer Aniston shared a festive picture celebrating the holidays with her celebrity friends, on Monday (local time). The 50-year-old actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned the post, "Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room Happy Holidays!" She ended it with a heart smiley and a bottle of champagne.

In the post, Aniston tagged her fellow actresses Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and her longtime hairstylist and friend Chris McMillan. On the post, McMillan commented, "Party of the year."

In the picture shared by the 'Friends' alum, Aniston is seen in the middle of the group while Dern, stood next to Aniston, playing with her own hair. Wilson and McMillan smiled alongside them and another friend, reported People magazine.

The 'Murder Mystery' star recently threw her annual tree-trimming party, which was attended by several A-list stars, including her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

A source previously told People magazine, "The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen's favourite to host, she loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended."

While talking about Pitt, the source told that he and Aniston have been in touch a few times since the latter's birthday and are "keeping it friendly."

Jennifer has been throwing parties during the holiday season. In November, Aniston hosted a thanksgiving party which was also attended by another famous ex, Justin Theroux, as well as Courtenay Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Arnett.

