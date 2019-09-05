Jennifer Aniston won't take to social media

Jennifer Aniston has broken a new-age celebrity stereotype by remaining a top Hollywood star despite saying no to social media. Her reason for staying away from interactive cyberspace is clear. "I know when I'm comfortable with something, and I know when I'm not," the actress told "InStyle" magazine, in its October issue.

"They (the young adult) are doing it through someone else's lens, which has been filtered and changed… and then, it's 'like me', 'don't like me', 'did I get liked?' There's all this comparing and despairing," a report in "eonline.com" quoted her as saying.

Aniston, who became a household name playing Rachel Greene in the popular sitcom "Friends" over 10 seasons, recalled her own days of struggle and growing up while understanding how the pressure works. The 50-year-old actress also revealed her secret to ageing beautifully. "I am all about living to whatever age I'm supposed to, as long as I'm thriving," she said.

