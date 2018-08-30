Jennifer Aniston's trainer says 'she's a natural athlete'

hollywood

Jennifer Aniston's trainer Leyon Azubuike co-owns the boxing studio and athletic performance facility Gloveworx

Jennifer Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston is a very good natural athlete, says her trainer Leyon Azubuike. The actress had previously opened up about her love for boxing. Azubuike co-owns the boxing studio and athletic performance facility Gloveworx here.

Azubuike said working with Aniston has been a "great experience", reports people.com. "She's very diligent. She is ready to work out hard, every single time she hits the gym," Azubuike said.

"Whether it be a 45-minute session, whether it be a 2-hour session, she is always ready to go. Incredibly consistent and hardworking, and that makes my job a little bit easier. She's a very good, natural athlete," he added.

