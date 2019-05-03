Jennifer Garner to star in Fantasy Camp

hollywood

Jennifer Garner has been roped in to star in comedy Fantasy Camp

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has been roped in to star in comedy Fantasy Camp. "I Feel Pretty" fame Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein are attached to write and direct, reported Deadline. The film follows Julie (Garner) to a reunion at the theatre camp of her youth, Camp Footlights, where she will get an opportunity to challenge her fears, realise her dreams and finally take the stage.

Sid Karger wrote the original draft, which Kohn and Silverstein are rewriting. Earlier, Kristen Bell was attached to star in the feature, which is in the works at STX. Greg Silverman and Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group are producing the project.

This is Garner's second collaboration with STX, following the Pierre Morel-directed 2018 crime drama "Peppermint".

Garner was recently in the news when she officially finalised her divorce with Hollywood star Ben Affleck. The two will share custody of their three children including Violet (12), Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6), reported TMZ.

The famous pair announced that they were separating in June 2015, however, it took them nearly two years to file all the documents with the court. They had specified their desire for joint legal and physical custody of their children. The request was officially approved and signed off by a Los Angeles judge earlier in September. The duo separated after ten years of marriage.

