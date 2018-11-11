Jennifer Garner's daughter finds her 'fun-killing'

hollywood

Jennifer Garner received a note from her daughter who called her a fun-killing mom

Jennifer Garner

Actress Jennifer Garner received a note from her daughter who called her a "fun-killing mom". Garner took to Instagram to share the note she received from her daughter Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, reported people.com.

It read: "When I grow up. I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you," the 9-year-old wrote on a white piece of paper with a blue marker. Not sure exactly what the note meant, Garner, 46, captioned the Instagram post: "Is this a nine-year-old burn? Or the ultimate compliment? #funkillingmom."

However, the "Camping" star said she was grateful for the message despite the meaning.

"I will take a love note however it comes," Garner added.

This isn't the first time Garner has received a letter from one of her children. In April, the actress shared a photo of a sticky-note message written by her youngest child, 6-year-old Samuel Garner, that unmistakably read, "I Love Farts."

"In case Monday has got you down, focus on the little things that make you happy," Garner wrote on Instagram at the time.

