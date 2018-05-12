Jennifer Hudson returns as The Voice coach

Kelly Clarkson will continue to be one of the coaches on the 15th season of The Voice. She will be accompanied by Jennifer Hudson, who makes a comeback after two seasons



Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson will continue to be one of the coaches on the 15th season of The Voice. She will be accompanied by Jennifer Hudson, who makes a comeback after two seasons. Hudson announced the news on Clarkson's Twitter account. "I wanted to tell you all a little secret. Guess what! Does she know? She might not know, but she gonna find out when she looks at her phone. Guess who's coming back to The Voice? (sic)," she tweeted.



Jennifer Hudson

