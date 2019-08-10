Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to tie knot in 2020

other-sports

JLo, who is currently on her, It's My Party Tour, recently revealed she was planning on saying "I do," in 2020

Jennifer Lopez

American singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez are planning to get married soon.

JLo, who is currently on her, It’s My Party Tour, recently revealed she was planning on saying "I do," in 2020. "Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year," she said in a behind-the-scenes video of her tour.

JLo, 50, recently Instagrammed videos of what appeared to be a wedding spot on a beach.

In the video, the actress is seen walking along the beach and filmed a giant heart situated in the sand.

She tagged Alex in her videos, which made fans wonder if she was sharing their wedding location.

