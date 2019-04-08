Jennifer Lopez admits initial hesitancy over saying 'yes' to Alex Rodrigeuz

other-sports

JLo has been through three divorces - with actor Ojani Noa, choreographer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins Max and Emme, 11

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 49, recently revealed that it took a year of romancing former baseball star Alex Rodriguez before she knew she wanted to marry him.

JLo got engaged to Alex, 43, last month, but said she was sceptical of getting involved with him as everything seemed too perfect. "I was wary after everything I've been through.

I was just sussing it out until then. I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no, I love [Alex], I like him.' Everything seemed almost too perfect too soon, so I was like, 'Wait, what's happening?' " JLo was quoted as saying by Female First website.

