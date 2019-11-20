Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to marry at Super Bowl half-time?

POP singer Jennifer Lopez recently hinted that she would soon be tying the knot with fiance Alex Rodriguez. And yesterday the former US baseball star suggested that the couple could get married during the Super Bowl Half-time show next year.



Alex, 44, and JLo, 50, got engaged in March during a holiday in the Bahamas.

The actress is scheduled to perform along with Colombian singer, Shakira at the Super Bowl Halftime show in Miami. And speaking on US talk show, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rodriguez said that the Super Bowl show could be the perfect place to say ‘I do’

To that Fallon said: "There’s like a hundred million people watching, no one’s ever done a wedding during the Super Bowl halftime show it would just be epic. C’mon!"

Rodriguez then joked that the idea could have commercial gains too: "If it’s all-inclusive, NFL, FOX they can all pay for it"

