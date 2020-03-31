Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez turn home into training camp for kids

Major League Baseball star husband Alex Rodriguez, 44, and his pop star wife Jennifer Lopez, 50, have converted their Miami home into a training camp to ensure some physical activity and entertainment during this Coronavirus lockdown phase.

Former New York Yankees star Rodriguez posted a video on social media with wife JLo and kids, twins Max and Emme, 12, playing ball. "We hit, we threw, we played catch, we caught ground balls and pop flies. We laughed. We exercised. It's a reminder of how much fun you can have with people you love...with just a bat, glove and few balls," Rodriguez wrote alongside the post.

In one video, the doting father is seen hitting the ball to Emme, who picks it up and tosses it towards her mother. "We all need to take care of ourselves, mentally and physically, and also be respectful of the health and well-being of others," added Rodriguez.

