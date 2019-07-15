Jennifer Lopez-Alex to tie knot in a Rs 116 crore dream wedding
"It seems she's already fired three planners and is now on her fourth. That means costs are going through the roof. At this rate, it's going to be a $17-million affair (Rs 116cr) â and she isn't blinking an eye," the source added
American singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to get married on a beach near their Malibu home after she wraps up her ongoing music tour.
According to Star magazine, the couple have plans to get married in September.
"Jen knows exactly what she wants. She expects nothing less than perfection," a source told the magazine.
"It seems she's already fired three planners and is now on her fourth. That means costs are going through the roof. At this rate, it's going to be a $17-million affair (Rs 116cr) — and she isn't blinking an eye," the source added. The wedding is said to be full of exotic flowers, champagne, Maine lobsters and a gourmet chef. "The meal will be catered by a celebrity chef and finished off with a multi-tiered wedding cake decorated with edible flowers," the source revealed.
Alex Rodriguez is an American former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the New York Yankees. He also played for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.
Rodriguez began his professional career as one of the sport's most highly touted prospects, and is considered to be one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Rodriguez amassed a .295 batting average, over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, over 3,000 hits, and over 300 stolen bases, the only player in MLB history to achieve all of those feats.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarIt was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika Kumar, as they were spotted by the paparazzi hanging out together in Juhu, Mumbai. All Pics/Yogen Shah
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarFor the outing, Aamna looked chic in her netted cream dress, which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop top and striped trousers. Completing her attire, was her brown handbag and beige high heels. Don't they look cute together?
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarAlso snapped by the paparazzi was Sunny Leone. The Jism 2 actress happily posed for the photographers, donning her favourite black crop top and cargo pants. On the work front, Sunny recently made a special appearance in Arjun Patiala's dance number Crazy Habibi v/s Decent Munda.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarThe actress is busy shooting for upcoming horror comedy Coca Cola. "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project," Sunny said while talking about the film, adding, "No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Coca Cola we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."
-
Juhu diaries: Aamna Sharif, Vedhika, Sunny Leone step out in styleAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarB-town's most adorable couple, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Keemu were spotted enjoying a meal together at a popular eatery in Juhu. The actress was seen wearing a green polka dotted top, paired with black pants for the outing. Kunal Kemmu too showed off his stylish side by opting for a dark blue t-shirt, paired with basic blue denim and sneakers.
-
which she teamed it up with nude heels and an adorable smile. While her BFF Vedhika Kumar opted for a cream crop topAbout the gallery: All Pics/Yogen Shah It was a girl's day out for Aamna Sharif and Vedhika KumarLast month, Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 36th birthday and he enjoyed his special day with Soha Ali Khan and friends. Soha Ali Khan wrote an emotional post for her husband on her social media account. "Happy birthday - May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more [sic]", she posted.
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma cried during semifinal. Here's why