Jennifer Lopez-Alex to tie knot in a Rs 116 crore dream wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

American singer Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez are reportedly planning to get married on a beach near their Malibu home after she wraps up her ongoing music tour.

According to Star magazine, the couple have plans to get married in September.

"Jen knows exactly what she wants. She expects nothing less than perfection," a source told the magazine.

"It seems she's already fired three planners and is now on her fourth. That means costs are going through the roof. At this rate, it's going to be a $17-million affair (Rs 116cr) — and she isn't blinking an eye," the source added. The wedding is said to be full of exotic flowers, champagne, Maine lobsters and a gourmet chef. "The meal will be catered by a celebrity chef and finished off with a multi-tiered wedding cake decorated with edible flowers," the source revealed.

Alex Rodriguez is an American former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman who played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, primarily with the New York Yankees. He also played for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Rodriguez began his professional career as one of the sport's most highly touted prospects, and is considered to be one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Rodriguez amassed a .295 batting average, over 600 home runs (696), over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, over 3,000 hits, and over 300 stolen bases, the only player in MLB history to achieve all of those feats.

