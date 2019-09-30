Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have an engagement party

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to be amping up their wedding celebrations. International publication People reported that the singer and former baseball player celebrated their love amongst friends and family in Los Angeles with an engagement party. Lopez's bestie Leah Remini shared some pictures of the night.



Rodriguez also shared a moment from the evening on his Instagram. "So great celebrating with family and close friends last night," he captioned a photo of his fiancee beaming at him, as he smiled at the camera. Lyricist Carole Bayer Sager too took to social media to share pictures from the evening. Rodriguez proposed to the pop icon in March, revealing that "she said yes".

