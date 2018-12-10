Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Christmas decorations take over the internet

other-sports

American pop star Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star boyfriend Alex Rodriguez get their kids into festive spirit

American singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez kicked off their festive season by decorating the Christmas tree with their kids around at their Miami home recently.

Jennifer shared pictures of her twins Max and Emme, 10, and Alex's children, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14, decking up the Christmas tree. In one picture, Alex is seen on a ladder with JLo instructing him.

"That time of year... The best times are with these lil ones #ilovechristmastime #familia... Have a Holly Jolly Christmas," she captioned the pictures on Instagram. JLo, 49, has been dating Alex, 43, since January last year and earlier called Alex a very supportive partner.



"When you have a partner that is so supportive of what you do, you don't have to hold back. With him, it's like, how much more do you want to do? How much bigger do you want to get? How can I help you? Where do you need me to be? And I like to do the same for him. It's just a nice dynamic that I have never experienced, and I'm really happy about that," JLo was quoted as saying by Eye Witness News.com.

