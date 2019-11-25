Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez celebrate life during date night

American singer Jennifer Lopez and her former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez recently took time out from their busy schedule to spend time together on a date night.

JLo, 50, and Alex, 44, got engaged in March during a holiday in Bahamas. The couple plan to get married next year.

The pop star took to social media to reveal details of their night out at a restaurant in Manhattan. She Instagrammed this picture while resting her head on Alex's shoulder and captioned it, "Celebrating life!"

Alex too Instagrammed the picture and captioned it, "Date night."

