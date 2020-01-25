Jennifer Lopez can't wait to hit Super Bowl stage

Superstar singer Jennifer Lopez, fiancee of former American star baseballer Alex Rodriguez, expressed her excitement as she prepares to perform during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on February 2. JLo recently took to social media to give her fans a peek into her rehearsal as she gears up for the big day.

She Instagrammed a video with a mike in her hand on a football pitch and captioned it, "Just be here on the 25 yard line waiting for my cue. The countdown is on. Are you ready?"

JLo will perform with Colombian pop singer Shakira at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the NFL teams San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the final.

