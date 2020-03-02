Jennifer Lopez ditched hair extensions for natural look

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez embraced her natural hair as she stepped out for the gym in Miami without her trademark long tresses and flaunted a completely different style. The 50-year-old actress-singer hit the gym without her hair extensions and instead flaunted her natural shoulder length style, reports mirror.co.uk. Heading out in Miami, J-Lo is looking a world away from her red carpet look with a chopped and wavy head of hair.

She also donned a sleeveless black athletic crop top that showed off her abs and toned arms. There was also a personal touch in that she carried a black crystal cup, which had 'J-Lo' written in silver glitter.

She was also photographed in the same outfit later that day, as she headed in to the recording studio.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever