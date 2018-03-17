Jennifer Lopez doesn't want to push boyfriend Alex Rodriguez into marriage

Jennifer Lopez explained she and Rodriguez, who has daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis, gel well as both know what it is to be in the spotlight



Singer Jennifer Lopez has said that though she believes in marriage, she doesn't want her baseball star beau Alex Rodriquez to get married to her forcibly. Lopez, who has 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, told in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "I do believe in marriage. I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now. It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't."



Lopez explained she and Rodriguez, who has daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, nine, with ex Cynthia Scurtis, gel well as both know what it is to be in the spotlight. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup," she added.

