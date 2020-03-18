Jennifer Lopez feared her career would be over at age 50

Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, who is engaged to American baseball great Alex Rodriguez, has revealed that she once worried her career would be over by the age of 50.

JLo, who turned 50 last year and headlined the NFL Super Bowl Half-time show alongside singer Shakira in February, told international lifestyle magazine Elle: "I'll tell you what I wish I'd known about being 50 when I was younger: It's not over. When I was in my 20s, I don't know what I thought about being 50 except that it was basically just the end."

She added: "I didn't think I'd be in the best shape of my life. I didn't think I'd be able to say that in a way, my career is taking off, even though I've been going for a long time, you know? I have so much experience now. I have the knowledge that, if I use it, is a huge advantage."

