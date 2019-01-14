Jennifer Lopez: I have learnt a lot from my boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

other-sports

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has revealed former American baseball star partner Alex Rodriguez always has encouraging words for her and she's learnt a lot from him. Jennifer, 49, and Alex, 43, have been romancing since 2017.

"I have learnt a lot from Alex. He always says, 'Mistakes don't define you. It's what you do after you fall down that matters the most — that's what defines your character,' " Jennifer was quoted as saying by Capital Journal website. "He will tell you, 'Sport is life.' He says that all the time. I'm like, 'I got it baby.' " Jennifer, 49, has twins Max and Emme, 10, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex has two daughters — Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10 — with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer revealed Alex regrets not going to college: "He got drafted when he was 18 and always hated that he didn't go to college. "He's in the private equity world now and everyone he meets, or who works for him, went to Harvard. But we both found our way."

