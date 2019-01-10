Jennifer Lopez: I love fashion and I love being open to stuff you wouldn't normally do

hollywood

Ahead of her upcoming movie Second Act, Jennifer Lopez speaks about her costume designer Patricia Fields

Patricia Fields designed the costumes for Second Act. Did you trust her vision on the outfits?

"Working with Pat Fields has been so much fun. I love fashion and I love being open to stuff you wouldn't normally do – in the name of character and in the name of painting a beautiful picture." "I put total trust in Pat because she's an artist I really respect," Lopez continued. "She made me do things I would never do. When she said, 'what about the loafers?' I said I've never worn a loafer in my life. She says they're five-inch loafers from Louis Vuitton, so I'm like okay, maybe I'll try that."

Second Act is an upcoming American romantic comedy film directed by Peter Segal and written by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham. It stars Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini, Annaleigh Ashford, Dan Bucatinsky, Freddie Stroma, Milo Ventimiglia, Treat Williams and Larry Miller, and follows an under-achieving 40-year-old mother who gets a second chance at a corporate career after creating a fake resume.

