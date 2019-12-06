Jennifer Lopez: I want to have kids with Alex Rodriguez

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American pop star Jennifer Lopez is open to have more kids with former baseball star fiance Alex Rodriguez. JLo, 50, got engaged to Alex, 44, in March during a holiday in Bahamas. In an interview with People magazine, JLo said she is keen to conceive again. "I want to!" she said. "I don't know if it's in God's plan. But I would like to try. I'm so open to [having more kids with Alex]." she added.

JLo has twins Emme and Max, 11, with singer Marc Anthony. Alex has two children Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11 with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

JLo also spoke about her relationship with Alex. "This year I found my partner, someone who is going to stick it out for me," she said. "You fall in love when you're younger, make impulsive decisions, and I have been guilty of that and of not thinking the whole thing through. But this is me thinking it through," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates