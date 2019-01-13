Jennifer Lopez: I'm constantly trying to evolve

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez "constantly" tries to "evolve" and says that getting older does not mean things have to decline

Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez "constantly" tries to "evolve" and says that getting older does not mean things have to decline. "I am constantly trying to evolve and to not get stuck. It happens to people - you look at them and think, 'She got stuck or she let herself go'," Lopez told Grazia magazine.

The Second Act actress said things don't have to decline as a person gets older because there's always an opportunity to make changes and keep "growing" and it's only people's own perceptions that hold them back, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lopez: "There's this terrible idea that you get to a certain age and just plummet downwards. I don't believe that at all. You can always reinvent. You can always make a change. You can always keep growing.

"I believe that you can keep getting better and better and better. The only thing stopping you is you."

The "On the floor" hitmaker said she has a hard time saying no because she does not want to miss out on anything, but as she's gotten older, she's learned how to be more selective over the work she takes on.

