Jennifer Lopez is a role model mother to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez's daughters

US pop singer is pleased to be a near-perfect mother to baseball star boyfriend Alex's daughters



Jennifer Lopez

American pop singer Jennifer Lopez is glad she can be a role model to boyfriend and baseball star Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, who he had from his previous relationship with Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez, 48, has twins Emme and Max, 10, from ex-husband Marc Anthony. "I'm glad that I am a good role model to his girls. I'm just trying to be a good mom to mine and the best I can be for all four of them," she told US website Entertainment Tonight yesterday.



Alex Rodriguez with daughters, Natasha and Ella. Pic/Instagram

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker spoke about her Mother's Day (May 13) plans. "It depends every year. The kids just always plan a little something. It's always very sweet and I try to see my mom and take her out for a minute. Nothing too crazy," she explained.

Meanwhile, JLo gushed over her beau and said that her future with him is bright. "We are happy, personally and professionally. The future is super bright and we both feel like we've just begun dating. We are beginning a new chapter in our lives, in every way. It's exciting," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever