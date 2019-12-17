Jennifer Lopez is Alex Rodriguez's 'Fly Girl'. Here's why!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

American pop star Jennifer Lopez has described herself as the 'Fly Girl' of her baseball champ fiance Alex Rodriguez during a date night recently. JLo, 50, and Alex, 44, were spotted courtside during a NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat game in Miami.

During the game, former New York Yankees star Rodriguez Instagrammed a video of the actress where she can be seen grooving to some music. "Fly girl #datenight," Alex captioned the video, referring to JLo's character as a dance troupe member in The Fly Girls which is part of the comedy series, In Living Color. The singer too replied, "Lol... forever and always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) onDec 14, 2019 at 9:13am PST

The couple, who got engaged in March, are planning to wed next year.

