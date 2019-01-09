Jennifer Lopez is glad to have met Alex Rodriguez later in life

other-sports

Lopez and A-Rod have been dating since February 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, has revealed she is unsure whether her relationship with beau Alex Rodriguez, 43, would have worked, if she had met the former baseball star earlier in her life.

Lopez and A-Rod have been dating since February 2017. "He [Alex] has said it was too crazy, and I didn't know him back then, so I am going to take his word for it. And I needed to bounce around a little bit and figure myself out. I wasn't ready for the healthiest things, because I needed to figure out how to be healthy first — how to have self-worth, value, deal with my insecurities," Lopez told Grazia magazine recently.

Meanwhile, she added that like her character Maya, in the film Second Act, it is often the educated who get bigger breaks, while the street smart ones are left out.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates