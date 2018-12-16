Jennifer Lopez is keen on Super Bowl gig

other-sports

American singer and girlfriend of former baseballer Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez recently revealed her wish to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show. The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the American National Football League.

"I feel like it will happen when it's supposed to happen. I don't sweat stuff like that It would be a great thing. I would be totally open for it and we'll see. You never know," JLo, 49, said on the American talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The singer is dating Rodriguez for almost two years, and has twins Emme and Max,10, from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, while the ex-baseball star has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

