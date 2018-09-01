Jennifer Lopez knocked tooth out with mic

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez says she once knocked her front tooth out with her microphone while she was on stage

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she once knocked her front tooth out with her microphone while she was on stage.

"I have chipped my tooth with a mic. Oh yeah, I have done so much stuff on stage, but I feel like I have stage angels because I do such crazy stuff on stage in my shows sometimes.

"This is why I have bruises everywhere all the time and I have chipped my tooth on stage and had to finish the show. Like, literally knocked my tooth out and I am like, 'Oh!'," Lopez told etonline.com.

She added: "I went backstage and asked: 'Can I finish the show like this?' They are like, 'Yeah, yeah. It's fine. It's just a little chip.' Or do I have to leave?"

Lopez is not the only one who has experienced a red-faced moment on stage as her "World of Dance" co-judge Jenna Dewan-Tatum still cringes at the time she fell flat on her face while being a backing dancer for Janet Jackson.

"I have fallen on my face at least ten times. One time I fell off the stage when I was dancing with Janet. I was doing alright, you know. I am living up there and I took one step and I went foom, like, down right into the front row. Right into the (crowd). It was horrible."

