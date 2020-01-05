Jennifer Lopez on sharing stage with Shakira at 2020 Super Bowl: It's going to be a great show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singer Jennifer Lopez, who will be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2, wants to make the show the best. JLo, who will be sharing the stage with Colombian star Shakira, said rehearsals for the show started last month and the two are planning something special.

"I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing. I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Talking about sharing the stage with Shakira, she had said: "There's nobody like her [Shakira] so I know that the two of us together are going to bring that special brand of what we do and there will be people who haven't even seen us perform who get to see something special that night."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates