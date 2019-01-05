Jennifer Lopez opens up about bond with Leah Remini

hollywood

Jennifer Lopez enjoyed working with Leah Remini on Second Act and says working with her friend just made things better

Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez enjoyed working with Leah Remini on Second Act and says working with her friend just made things better. "We'd been trying to work together for a long time and this felt heaven sent. We're such good friends in real life that we've lived those moments where we had to push each other through difficult times," Lopez said in a statement to IANS.

"The more it got real, the better it was, whether we were laughing and acting really stupid like we would normally do, or if it got really emotional. Either or was perfect," she added. Lopez continued: "We were like, ‘If she does it, I know that it would be something special'. Because the relationship that Maya and Joan have is very special, and the relationship that we have is very special.

"I knew that if we could capture our real honesty, our real love, our real humour, then that would be something really entertaining and fun for everybody to see". In the film, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia. PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release on January 11.

