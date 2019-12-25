Jennifer Lopez: Performing at Super Bowl is like winning an Oscar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singer Jennifer Lopez feels performing at the 2020 Super Bowl show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on February 2 next year, will be like winning an Oscar. JLo, who will be sharing the stage with Colombian star Shakira, said she just can't wait to get on stage because the prestigious event has been a fantasy for her for several years.

"It's [Super Bowl] like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show. It has the biggest audience. You get to have like this big production. You don't get to do that on tour. Everything's like budget-conscious and 'you can do this and you can do that.' It's a different experience and I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have like that 12 minutes of an amazing show. I don't know," JLo said in an interview for CBS Sunday Morning show.

