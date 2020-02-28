Jennifer Lopez, Shakira slammed for 'soft porn' show at Super Bowl

Pop singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have come under fire for their Super Bowl halftime show with viewers branding it inappropriate.

The two singers' performance during the NFL final between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami earlier this month was criticised by TV viewers with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)—a government agency which regulates TV—receiving 1,312 complaints.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira during their performance

According to a report in an American entertainment portal, TMZ, one viewer complained: "I do not subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we do not buy porn for $20 a flick, we simply wanted to sit down as a family and watch the Super Bowl. God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert but instead had our eyes molested."

One viewer fumed: "This is soft porn! Fine the NFL or stop the HALFTIME shows! Beyond inappropriate! BOYCOTTING THE NFL!!!(sic)"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates