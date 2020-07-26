Jennifer Lopez shares glowing birthday workout picture

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her at-home birthday with a blasting workout session and shared a glowing picture of herself with her fans.

The 'Hustlers' actor took to Instagram to share her birthday workout picture and also shared that as a part of her birthday celebration, she helped to support hunger awareness.

"Just finished a great post-birthday celebration workout and helped to support hunger awareness! #NoLimitLegion," she wrote in the caption.

The picture features Jennifer donning black yoga pants with a matching crop-top. Lopez tied her hair into a high bun to ease her workout session.

Earlier in the day, Jennifer's fiance Alex Rodriguez surprised her with a video montage featuring video compilations from different events of the 'Ain't Your Mama.'

