Jennifer Lopez spends 'quality time' with Alex Rodriguez's daughter

hollywood

Alex Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees player, shared a video on Instagram, where Lopez and Natasha can be seen having some good time and singing Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with her fiance Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha. Rodriguez, the former New York Yankees player, shared a video on Instagram, where Lopez and Natasha can be seen having some good time and singing Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer'.

"Living on a prayer!! Happy Easter," Rodriguez captioned the video. In the video, Natasha can be seen strumming a Ukulele, while Lopez can be seen lying beside her. "I can do this for a living guys," Rodriguez mockingly says at the end of the video.

Recently, Lopez expressed her love for Rodriguez's youngest daughter, Ella in her Instagram stories. "Love you Ella. Happy Birthday", wrote Lopez. Ella celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram Living on a prayer!! Happy Easter ðÂÂ¥ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¸ A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) onApr 19, 2019 at 5:36pm PDT

Earlier, Rodriguez revealed he rehearsed for three days before popping up the big question to his lady love.

"I planned it for about six months. It was on a beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring but what was interesting was that three days prior to me going down on one knee ... I would rehearse three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," the former baseball player said.

Meanwhile, Lopez also opened up about the romantic proposal during her appearance on Elvis Duran's radio show on April 9. She revealed that the two haven't planned their wedding yet.

The couple exchanged rings on March 10, after dating for almost two years. They announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

Also Read: I rehearsed before going down on one knee, says Jennifer Lopez's fiance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates