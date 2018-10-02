Jennifer Lopez thanks lover Alex Rodriguez for all the support

other-sports

Pop star Jennifer Lopez hails baseball star boyfriend A-Rod for taking time off and being by her side through thick and thin

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Pop singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has hailed her boyfriend and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for being most supportive of her career in showbiz and for taking the extra

effort to be by her side often.

Speaking after her show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas recently, Lopez, who has been dating Rodriguez since last year, told USA's Female First website: "To have a partner who's that supportive, who comes to that many shows. We all know what it's like to be in show business. It's a grind. It's being away a lot and he really makes the effort, so do I, to be there for each other and it means a lot to me."

Rodriguez too had some glowing words for Lopez. He posted a video on Instagram and wrote: "#AllIHave isn't just the name of the show, it's what she has given to her audiences every single night. That's what makes her great. When she hits the stage, the audience gets her best effort. That was true on her first performance, will be true tonight and it has been that way every show in between. She is working as hard today as she does every day and it's amazing to watch."

