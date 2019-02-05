Jennifer Lopez to beau Alex: You make my world a beautiful place
To mark two years of her relationship with former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, posted this Instagram message
To mark two years of her relationship with former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, posted this Instagram message for her beau: "Two years of laughter, Two years of fun, Two years of adventures, Of excitement of growing and learning, Of true friendship, And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... You surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... #2years."
View this post on Instagram
Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Watch Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay's Masterclass For Upcoming Hockey Players