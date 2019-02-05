Jennifer Lopez to beau Alex: You make my world a beautiful place

other-sports

To mark two years of her relationship with former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, posted this Instagram message

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

To mark two years of her relationship with former American baseball star Alex Rodriguez, singer Jennifer Lopez, 49, posted this Instagram message for her beau: "Two years of laughter, Two years of fun, Two years of adventures, Of excitement of growing and learning, Of true friendship, And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... You surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... #2years."

